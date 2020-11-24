$5.9 million jackpot winner sold at Euclid convenience store

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $5.9 million in Euclid Monday night.

The ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart in the 800 block of E. 222 St.

The prize was the jackpot in the Classic Lotto drawing.

The winning numbers are: 8-13-18-26-33-39.

Talk about a jackpot win! A lucky Classic Lotto player won the $5.9 million jackpot in last night's drawing! The winning ticket was sold at Convenient Food Mart in Euclid. The winning numbers are 8-13-18-26-33-39. Be sure to check your tickets! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/rM08iP46HE — Ohio Lottery (@OHLottery) November 24, 2020

The winner has not come forward.

The prize must be collected within 180 days.

The Convenient Food Mart will receive a $1,000 sales bonus.

Last week, a $155,000 Rolling Cash 5 jackpot prize was sold at Discount Drug Mart on E. 200th St. in Euclid.

The last Classic Lotto jackpot to hit was July 29.

That ticket, sold by a Get Go in Uniontown, is worth $3.5 million.

It still hasn’t been claimed.



This is Ohio’s 23rd Classic Lotto jackpot win since the game began in 2007.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8