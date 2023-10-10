PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – One lucky winner is taking home $5.5 million dollars after playing the Classic Lotto in Parma Heights on Monday.

According to a press release from the Ohio Lottery, the ticket was sold at Yorktown Service Center located at 6177 Pearl Rd. The winning numbers were 9, 16,18, 27, 41 and 44.

This is the sixth Classic Lotto jackpot to hit in 2023, according to the release.

The top prize in Classic Lotto’s companion KICKER game was also sold on Monday at Circle K in Crooksville with winning numbers 6, 4, 1, 0, 3 and 2.

That top prize winner will take home $100,000, but no one has yet claimed that prize, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Winners have 180 days to make their claim.