5.1 earthquake felt across North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 5.1 earthquake centered in Sparta, North Carolina was felt across the state on Sunday morning.
The earthquake was centered 54 miles northwest of Winston-Salem. It happened at 8:07 a.m., according to the official USGS report.
Many who felt the earthquake said it lasted 10-15 seconds.
Sunday’s 5.1 earthquake is the strongest earthquake to happen in North Carolina since 1916.
A viewer in Pfafftown told WGHP, “Around 8 a.m. this morning, our bedroom shook. We thought a tree had fallen, but then heard it was an earthquake.”
Developing…
