MENDON, Mo. (AP) — A fourth person has died from injuries suffered in an Amtrak train derailment in Missouri, the state highway patrol said Tuesday.

The patrol said the person died at University of Missouri Health Center. The person’s identity was not released.

The patrol said the fourth fatality was aboard the Southwest Chief train, as were two others who died. The driver of a dump truck that was hit by the train Monday near Mendon, Missouri, also died.

Workers inspect the scene of an Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

In this photo provided by Dax McDonald, an Amtrak passenger train lies on its side after derailing near Mendon, Mo., on Monday, June 27, 2022. The Southwest Chief, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, was carrying about 243 passengers when it collided with a dump truck near Mendon, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said. (Dax McDonald via AP)

An Amtrak train which derailed after striking a dump truck is seen beyond a corn field Monday, June 27, 2022, near Mendon, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The patrol said law enforcement and Amtrak officials say about 150 people were taken from the scene to 10 area hospitals. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious. Amtrak officials have said about 275 passengers and 12 crew members were aboard the train, which was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.