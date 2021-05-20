4th grader gets visit from Bedford SWAT team after writing pro-police essay

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Students at South Suburban Montessori School in Brecksville got a visit from the SWAT team with the Bedford Police Department this week.

Deputy Chief Rick Suts tells FOX 8 they wanted to do something special for a 4th grader named Zak who wrote a pro-police essay.

One of the teachers shared the essay with a member of the SWAT Team.

“The whole team read your letter and we are very impressed. Not just with your grammar and your spelling, but your thoughts,” police told the student in an informal assembly held outside the building.

Students were asked to write an essay on any topic when Zak wrote about how police make him safe.

“He really appreciates us and likes us and wants to be one of us someday,” Suts told FOX 8.

Suts said all the officers were glad to be a part of it.

“Any chance we have to show them that police are their friends,” Suts said of the students.