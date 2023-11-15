SWANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Check your ticket! One person in Ohio could be holding a Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million. Unfortunately, the winner was just one number short of winning the Mega Millions jackpot which would have netted them $267 million (So close!)

According to the Ohio Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Toledo 76 in Swanton, Ohio.

The ticket-holder hit 5 out of 5 numbers correctly to win $1 million. They also added the game’s Megaplier feature, which multiplied their winning prize by four, according to lottery officials. Unfortunately, they did not hit the Mega Ball to win the BIG jackpot.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions #s: 29-35-59-61-69+22, MP=4

