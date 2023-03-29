[Editor’s Note: In the video player above learn how police plan to enforce Ohio’s new distracted driving law that takes effect April 4, 2023.]
EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Officials have identified a man killed during a series of crashes along I-90 Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Damon Johnson, 46, was killed in one of six separate crashes that closed portions of I-90.
Police initially reported two crashes along the highway just after 2 p.m.
Police Capt. Mitch Houser said one man was killed and several other injuries were reported.
A child was also injured but was treated at the scene by paramedics and was not taken to a hospital.
The crashes were near the Babbit Road exit. The highway was closed for several hours.
It’s not clear what caused the accidents.