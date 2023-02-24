SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A California man is in custody after investigators say they seized over $45,000 worth of drugs during a Summit County traffic stop earlier this week.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, state troopers stopped a 2020 Chevrolet Impala on the Ohio Turnpike for a traffic violation just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

A patrol drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle and troopers found 508 grams of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Edward Hanserd, was taken to Summit County Jail. He’s charged with possession and trafficking in cocaine, as well as possession of marijuana.

If convicted, Hanserd would face up to 23 years in prison and a $42,500 fine.