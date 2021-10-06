45 pounds of marijuana seized, man arrested in Portage County traffic stop

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A traffic stop in Portage County led to the arrest of a Texas man and the confiscation of 45 pounds of marijuana.

On Saturday, a Portage County deputy reportedly pulled over the driver of a pick-up truck on SR-76 in Rootstown Township. A K-9 deputy was a part of the stop and alerted its handler to more inside the vehicle.

A look in the back seat of the vehicle led to the discovery of a “large amount of U.S. currency,” the sheriff’s office reported. When the officer asked the driver Andrew Lefaive, a 34-year-old from Royse City, Texas, about the find, the suspect reportedly did not have a consistent story.

The deputy then looked in the bed of the truck and found marijuana packaged in vacuum sealed bags.

The suspect was reportedly arrested on site for drug trafficking. The sheriff’s office said that other charges are pending at this time.