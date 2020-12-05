45 cats, 10 dogs taken from one Ashland County property

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department and the Humane Society of Ashland County rescued a slew of cats and dogs from one area property Friday evening.

Today, after going back to the property, the humane society is reporting that 45 cats and 10 dogs were taken from the residence in total, with plans to head back once more Monday for any animals that may have been missed.

All animals are currently being examined by veterinarians, and being spayed and/or neutered as necessary. The animals will be up for adoption when feasible through the humane society.

At this time the humane society is asking for the public’s support with the following items:

Purina Cat Chow

Purina Kitten Chow

cat litter

adult cat litter pans

Iams large breed dog food

Money for flea treatments.

