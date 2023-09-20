CLEVELAND (WJW) — Federal agents’ latest roundup of violent fugitives nationwide saw more than 4,400 arrests in 20 cities over three months, one of the first of which was in Cleveland.

Operation North Star III is the third “high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative” since July 2022, according to the U.S. Marshals.

One of the first arrested was Quintin Mathews, wanted by Cleveland police and charged with murder after a person was killed inside a vehicle, then that vehicle was set on fire. Mathews was arrested June 9.

The latest roundup cleared out more than 2,800 warrants for violent crimes nationwide, including homicide and forcible sexual assault. Authorities also seized more than 500 firearms, $1 million in cash and 85 kilograms of illegal drugs.

“Although the U.S. Marshals Service is concluding Operation North Star, the agency continues its permanent partnerships with state and local law enforcement here in the city of Cleveland,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in a Wednesday news release. “We will not rest until violent fugitives are put behind bars rather than wandering in and out of our communities.”

Cleveland was one of 20 U.S. cities targeted by Operation North Star. Others were Albuquerque; Baltimore; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Columbus; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; New Orleans; New York; Oakland, California; Philadelphia; Puerto Rico; and Washington, D.C.

More than 6,700 wanted fugitives have been caught during the three operations, 900 of whom were charged with homicide. Authorities also seized 900 weapons believed to have been linked to a crime.

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland is quoted in a news release.