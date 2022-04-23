(WJW) — The Powerball jackpot keeps climbing and has reached the $400 million mark in time for Saturday’s drawing.
The cash value is $240.8 million.
Wednesday’s numbers were 20-30-45-55-56 and the Powerball was 14.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in Connecticut in the Feb. 14 drawing when a single ticket won a $185.3 million jackpot. Since then, there have been 28 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.
This week marks Powerball’s 30th anniversary.
Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.
Tickets cost $2 each.