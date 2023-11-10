CLEVELAND (WJW) – The ultimate Cleveland Christmas movie is being celebrated this weekend.

“A Christmas Story” is celebrating 40 years since the relief.

The cast is reuniting for the anniversary this weekend and stopped in at FOX 8 to talk about things behind the scenes on the classic film.

“Behind the Camera: Ralphie Comes Home” brings back 11 original cast members and includes stories from the set on what it was like to make a movie that has become a part of holiday traditions for thousands of families.

Stefani Schaefer sat down with the cast Friday morning ahead of the event.

Here’s the schedule:

Fri., Nov. 10:

Cast Expo: 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in Public Auditorium

Behind the Camera Panel: 7:00 p.m. in the Music Hall

Sat., Nov. 11:

Cast Expo: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 12:

Cast Expo: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event includes special guest appearances. Fans will also have the opportunity to hear directly from the cast.