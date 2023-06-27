[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Tuesday, June 27, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators recovered more than 40 shell casings from the scene of a Monday afternoon shooting that injured two women, one of whom was on her porch when she was shot.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Gridley Street, according to a Tuesday news release from city police.

Three men who were in a car traveling south got out and opened fire, a preliminary investigation found.

A 65-year-old woman who was on her front porch was struck in the shoulder and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the release.

Later, a 25-year-old woman who had been outside a Gridley Street home came to a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the hand.

The hail of bullets also hit at least three homes and parked vehicles in the area. Detectives found more than 40 shell casings and “other evidence” at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website