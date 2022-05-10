EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details on the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Euclid officers were called to a home on East 260th Street at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said they were told the child fell down the stairs.

Musiah Wadud was taken to UH Richmond Medical Center, where he died.

According to the medical examiner, the boy suffered blunt impacts to his head, neck, torso and limbs. He also had injuries to his brain and liver.

The case remains under investigation.