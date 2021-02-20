4-year-old twins critically injured in Ohio fire; 3 other kids escape

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a fire in an Ohio home critically injured two 4-year-old boys.

The blaze was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday in a home on the northeast side of Columbus.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin of the Columbus Division of Fire said five people, all under the age of 18, were in the residence at the time of the fire. Three older children — ages 17, 14 and 11 — were able to get out before firefighters arrived.

Martin said fire crews found two 4-year-old twin boys with burns and smoke inhalation injuries. Martin said the cause is under investigation but there’s no indication the fire was set deliberately.