AKRON (WJW) — A 4-year-old girl was killed, and a male was critically injured when someone fired shots into a crowd in Akron Friday night.

A large group of people was outside when it happened in the 700 block of Princeton Street around 9:15 p.m., according to Akron police.

The investigation is still underway. As of Friday night, no arrests had been reported.

The shooting was unrelated to recent protests in the city relating to the police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

