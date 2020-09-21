4-year-old killed, four injured in shooting near Youngstown

The suspect ran away and police are still looking for him

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Struthers are investigating a shooting that killed a four-year-old and injured four others.

The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m. Monday.

One of the victims is in critical condition.

Police say the shooting suspect is on the run.

They have not released a description.

Police have not indicated a motive or what might have led up to the shooting.

None of those involved has been identified.

The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.

