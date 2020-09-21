4-year-old killed, four injured in shooting near Youngstown

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Struthers are investigating a shooting that killed a four-year-old and injured four others.
The shooting happened at 111 Perry St. around 2 a.m. Monday.
One of the victims is in critical condition.
Police say the shooting suspect is on the run.
They have not released a description.
Police have not indicated a motive or what might have led up to the shooting.
None of those involved has been identified.
The Youngstown Police Department is helping with the case.
