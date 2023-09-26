LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Stark County sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a dark-colored, four-door sedan believed to have hit a 4-year-old boy then fled the scene on Monday.

The boy was playing in the roadway in the 15500 block of Greenbower Street, according to a news release from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office. The car was traveling west when it struck the child at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, according to the release.

The boy’s parents took him to a nearby hospital and he was later transported to Akron Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This is a tragic incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and his family,” Sheriff George Maier is quoted in the release. “It is our foremost priority to get to the bottom of what happened, and I assure our community that we will continue to utilize every resource to do just that. We urge the public to come forward with any information that may assist with this ongoing investigation.”

Deputies have issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for the car, whose right-front passenger’s side and headlight lens may have been damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call sheriff’s detectives at 440-430-3823. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 330-451-3937 or via the Stark County Sheriff’s phone app, found by searching “Stark Sheriff Ohio” on the app store.