CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent a young boy to the hospital.

EMS confirms a 4-year-old was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in stable condition early Thursday morning.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

The shooting happened in the 500 block of E. 109th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Shell casings were found in the street. There has been no word on a suspect.