4-year-old drowns in pool at Akron resident’s home

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police say a 4-year-old girl drowned in a pool at a gathering at an Akron residents’ home.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, officers and EMS responded to a drowning call about the child in the 800 block of Independence Avenue, according to a release.

Police say when they arrived, she was out of the water and CPR was being given to the girl, who was not breathing or conscious.

EMS brought the child to Akron Children’s Hospital and an officer rode with the ambulance and assisted by providing chest compressions until they arrived.

The child was initially listed in critical condition but died a short time later at the hospital.