AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 4-year-old has died after accidentally shooting himself in Akron on Saturday.

According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, 4-year-old Isaiah Pope died on Tuesday at 8:44 p.m.

On Aug. 26, officers called to a home on the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court after 12:30 p.m. found Pope shot. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, police said.

Police said it appears that Pope “accidentally shot himself.” Police said it is unclear how the child got the gun.

No one has been arrested or charged in this incident. No one else was injured.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers by texting TIPSCO to 274637.