KENNEWICK, Wash. (WJW) — A child has reportedly died after choking on a hot dog while at a Costco in Washington state, FOX Business confirmed.

The coroner for Benton County told Fox News Digital the child was a 4-year-old girl and an emergency responders report confirmed she choked on Sunday.

People nearby rushed to action, the coroner said, and CPR and an AED were used, however, it was unclear what other tactics may have been implemented.

The child was reportedly taken by EMS to the hospital, where she later died.

The coroner ruled the official cause of death as asphyxia caused by choking.

Costco has not yet released a statement regarding the death.