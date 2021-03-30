4-year-old boy taken to hospital; Catholic school teacher under investigation for abuse

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Police and paramedics responded to St. Agatha-Aloysius School Tuesday afternoon after a teacher was accused of physically abusing a young student.

Cleveland EMS officials said a 4-year-old boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The school is part of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland and is located on Lakeview Road near St. Clair Avenue. The diocese released the following statement:

“At St. Agatha– St. Aloysius School in Cleveland, the wellbeing and safety of our students is our top priority. Today police responded to an allegation that one of our teachers engaged in physically abusive behavior. We take allegations of this nature very seriously. The accused teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation by civil authorities.”