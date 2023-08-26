AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A young boy is in serious condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, Akron police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Edmeyer Court after 12:30 p.m. and found a 4-year-old boy had been shot at a residence. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital, police said.

Looking into what took place, police said it appears the boy “accidentally shot himself.” Police said it is unclear how the child got the gun.

No one has been arrested or charged in this incident. No one else was injured.

Anyone who may have information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers by texting TIPSCO to 274637.