4-year-old accidentally shoots himself inside car, later dies

DECATUR, Ga. (WJW) — Police in DeKalb County, Georgia, are investigating the accidental shooting death of a 4-year-old boy.

According to a press release from police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Sunday afternoon, the little boy was with his mother, an infant and a 13-year-old relative when they arrived at a business.

The mother went into the business alone while the children remained in the car.

Police said, shortly after, the four-year-old accidentally shot himself with a gun that was inside the vehicle. The 13-year-old ran into the business for help.

The four-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No charges have been filed, police said.

In a press release, DeKalb Police Chief Mirtha Ramos said the department’s hearts and thoughts go out to the family, and had a reminder for gun owners. “We’re imploring gun owners to always keep their guns safe and secure.”

