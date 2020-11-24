4-year-old accidentally shoots 8-year-old brother, police say

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KTVI) – Police are investigating after a 4-year-old accidentally shot and injured his 8-year-old brother in Illinois on Sunday.

Investigators say the two children were playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged at an East St. Louis home around 10:30 p.m.

Police said it’s unclear whether the parents will face charges. The investigation is ongoing.

The 8-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police sources, the children were apparently shooting a video.

It’s unclear how the children obtained the weapon, which reportedly belongs to a family member. An adult was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police urged parents to keep weapons out of the reach of children and to always have a safety lock.

