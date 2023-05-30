**Related Video Above: How to see if you may have unclaimed money from Ohio.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve all gotten scam text messages and emails saying you’ve won a pile of money … all you have to do is click here and hand over all of your personal information.

But there could be legitimate money, or unclaimed funds, out there just waiting for you, it’s all about knowing where to look.

Unclaimed funds in Ohio

Ohio’s Department of Commerce has a website set up to aid people in checking for money that could be rightfully theirs.

“You are entitled to any of your or a deceased relative’s old bank accounts, safe deposit box contents, uncashed checks, insurance policies, CDs, trust funds, utility deposits, stocks and bonds, wages, and escrow accounts,” Kim Komando, a consumer technology radio host, wrote in a recent USA Today column.

Money is held by the Department of Commerce Division of Unclaimed funds when the account owner cannot be reached after a period of inactivity.

You’ll need to be ready to have various forms printed off, signed and notarized and it may take weeks for the money to come your way, but, the division says they work “aggressively to track down the rightful owner and reunite that Ohioan with their hard-earned, but forgotten money.”

For those Ohioans who may have worked out of state or have business elsewhere in the country, the database missingmoney.com can help you connect with the correct government sites.

Tax refunds

Following the end of pandemic relief programs, many Americans received a smaller tax refund for their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service reported. For most, not receiving a refund altogether would absolutely be noticed, however, millions of dollars worth of funds go unclaimed every year. It’s worth a shot filing a claim with the IRS to find out if some of that money is really yours.

Old retirement funds

When you move on to a new job, you often leave behind 401K accounts started at your previous employer. Whether you transfer, cash out or keep the accounts making money where they are, it’s important to keep tabs on them.

However, if you think there could be a forgotten account, the secure site National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits is here to check.

Closures

When a bank fails, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) can help you get any unclaimed money. Similarly, the National Credit Union Administration has a similar database on their website for closed credit unions.