AVON, Ohio (WJW) — Four vehicles were involved in a series of crashes that happened on I-90 near Nagel Road in Avon Sunday morning.

A 39-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, Avon police said.

I-90 Eastbound at Nagel was closed for more than two hours while crews cleaned up the scene.

The incident reportedly started when a Ford Focus went off the right side of the highway going into a ditch around 9:45 a.m. Then two other cars, a Mustang and an SUV, were involved in their own crash near the Nagel Road exit as they had slowed down to look at the first crash. The driver of Jeep Cherokee then also struck the Mustang.

The woman taken to the hospital in the incident was a passenger in the Mustang, and the driver of that vehicle was injured as well but did not want treatment. No one else was injured, police said.

Slushy road conditions did not help the situation, police said. The drivers of the Mustang and the Jeep have been cited but an investigation is still ongoing.