BROWNSVILLE, Texas (WJW) – The FBI has asked for the public’s help in finding four U.S. citizens who were assaulted and kidnapped in Mexico.

Four Americans inside a white minivan with North Carolina license plates crossed into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Friday. Shortly after crossing into Mexico, gunmen fired toward the passengers in the vehicle, according to Oliver Rich, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

All four U.S. citizens were then put into a vehicle and taken from the scene by men with guns, according to the FBI.

The FBI, federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies are investigating.

The FBI announced a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.