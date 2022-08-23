LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Four people charged in connection to the death of a Lakewood man will be arraigned Tuesday morning.

The group faces several charges including murder, assault, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

The Fox 8 I-Team learned all four participated in the shooting of 47-year-old Victor Huff at a house on W. 65th Street on August 2, 2022.

Harry Houston Jr.

Terrance Burnett

Lavell Taylor

Tessa Ann Raczynski

Earlier this month, 65-year-old Terrence Burnett, 63-year-old Harry Houston, 28-year-old Lavell Taylor, and 26-year-old Tessa Raczynski were all arrested in connection with the case.

Missing: Victor Huff (Credit: Lakewood police)

Police say, the 47-year-old electrician called off work on August 2 and missed work the following day.

Huff’s body was found wrapped in a tarp two days later.

The medical examiner said he had been shot multiple times.