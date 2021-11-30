Student kills 3, wounds 6 in Michigan school shooting, authorities say

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three students were killed and six were people injured in a Michigan high school shooting Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

A 15-year-old suspected gunman was also reportedly arrested.

Police responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a report of an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a suburb north of Detroit.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody a handgun was recovered, said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, which added that it doesn’t think there was more than one attacker.

The sheriff’s office originally reported that four to six people were wounded.