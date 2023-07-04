AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four teens injured after a party in a city parking lot early Tuesday thought they heard fireworks — then they realized they’d been shot, according to a Tuesday news release from Akron police.

Several police units were dispatched to the lot in the 700 block of East Exchange Street just after midnight on Tuesday for a shooting.

“When officers arrived, there was a large gathering of people still on-scene and others running from the area,” reads the release. “Officers were able to determine there had been a party in the lot when shots were fired by one or more suspects.”

Three of the victims, ages 17 to 18, were female. A 19-year-old man was also shot. None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals by people who were at the scene, according to the release.

Police were not able to obtain information on the suspect or suspects.

Anyone who can offer information on the investigation is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website