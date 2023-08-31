VALDOSTA, Georgia (WJW) – Four teenagers face charges in connection with the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Valdosta, Georgia.

According to police, officers received a call that a person had been shot in a home on August 27.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives determined the victim was inside a bedroom with 4 other teenagers. Police say there were at least 2 guns in the room, one of which discharged, hitting the victim.

Police say the 4 teens ran from the home after the shooting. Detectives tracked down 3 teens near the scene, and another 14-year-old at his home, where police say they collected evidence connecting him to the shooting.

Detectives made the following arrests:

• A 14-year-old male juvenile- murder in the 2nd degree (felony), cruelty to children 2nd degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor) and tampering with evidence (felony).

• A 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old female juvenile- murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime), and possession of a firearm by a minor.

• Jayden McCutchin, 18 years of age- murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), and cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime).

McCutchin is in jail. The other teens have been taken to youth detention.

“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened. These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them, and it resulted in a young lady losing her life,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. Police say further charges are pending.

