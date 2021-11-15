Bond set for 4 suspects in murder, torture of Alishah Pointer

Related video: Vigil held for Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Four of the suspects in the murder and torture of 22-year-old Alishah Pointer appeared in court on Monday.

Portia Williams, Nathaniel Polk, Anthony Bryant and Brittany Smith were arraigned in East Cleveland Municipal Court in front of Judge Dawson. Each is charged with one count of murder and could face up to 15 years to life in prison.

Portia Williams

Nathaniel Poke, Jr.

Anthony Bryant

Brittany Smith

Bond was set for each suspect at $2 million.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner said a group of suspects lured Pointer out of her home last week, took her to several different locations, tortured and murdered her. Her body was found last Tuesday in a burned out-house in East Cleveland.

They were trying to get her to give them information on where her boyfriend was, investigators say.

Medical examiners ruled her death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Indya Pauldo and Destiny Henderson were also arrested in the case, and investigators are still looking for 18-year old Hakeem Ali Shomo.

Indya Pauldo

Destiny Henderson,

Hakeem Ali Shomo

Police are still looking for several suspects in her death.