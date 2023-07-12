[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, July 12, 2023.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four people were killed in four shootings in the city on Saturday and Sunday, including a 16-year-old boy, according to a news release from Cleveland police.

Officers responded to a report of “trouble unknown” just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, to a home in the 13000 block of Earlwood Road. A woman there told police her child’s father was fighting with her cousin and another man.

A preliminary investigation found an argument between the suspect, a 29-year-old man, and the two others escalated into a physical fight — then the suspect got a gun and fired at their vehicle, where they were seated.

A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times, police reported. A 22-year-old woman who was also involved, but was not injured, reportedly drove the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The following Sunday, July 9, gunshot detectors alerted police to multiple shots fired in the 3500 block of East 112th Street just after 3 a.m.

Officers found two men downed in the street: a 24-year-old shot in the back and a 23-year-old shot in the leg, according to the report. Both were taken to a hospital, where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned two unidentified men started shooting toward a house party along East 113th Street.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME (216-252-7463).

Later that afternoon, police found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot outside a vehicle near the intersection of St. Clair Avenue and Alhambra Road. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators learned two groups of people exchanged gunfire at Mark Tromba Park along Mandalay Avenue, near the basketball courts. The boy was struck by a bullet while in a vehicle.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a non-fatal car crash, in which a driver crashed into trees in a vacant lot in the 3200 block of East 118th Street, near the intersection of Luke Avenue.

The 46-year-old driver was shot in the neck and shoulder and pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police. Officers found the 18-year-old suspect pinned between the car and trees.

Investigators believe the incident was a drug transaction that turned into an attempted robbery, and that the suspect “may have been hanging onto the hood of the victim’s vehicle” before the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.