CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Several law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation to target human trafficking in the Canton area on January 11.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Investigative Unit, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County Human Trafficking Task Force, Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Township Police Department went undercover and conducted investigations for eight hours in the city of Green and Jackson Township, according to a press release from the agencies.

Four potential human trafficking victims were found and four others were arrested for promoting prostitution. Twelve people were also arrested for engaging in solicitation.

According to the release, this case is still under investigation and charges are pending.

Victim advocates from the Hope & Healing Survivor Resource Center were available to provide services to those in need. Medical services were also provided, according to the release.

“Our goal every day is to save lives, which is why we conduct operations like this that provide us the opportunity to remove victims from traffickers,” Colonel Charles Jones said. “Through these collaborations, we can collectively focus on our shared mission to stop human traffickers, educate Ohioans and provide safe refuge for victims.”

If you see potential human trafficking, authorities ask that you call the National Human Trafficking Hotline Resource Center at 888-373-7888 or text HELP to BEFREE (233733).