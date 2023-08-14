[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a water rescue on the Cuyahoga River.]

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) — The Vermilion police marine unit on Sunday afternoon rescued four people from the water after their fishing boat capsized on Lake Erie.

The 22-foot boat was at anchor as its occupants fished for perch about 1 1/2 miles offshore. The boat’s owner told police that two large boats passed by “and the combined wakes swamped the back of his boat,” reads a Monday Facebook post by the department.

The captain tried to pull the anchor and get the boat moving, but it capsized sending all four occupants into the water, according to the release. Three of them were wearing life vests. They clung to the overturned hull, awaiting help.

Two other boats spotted them in the water and came over to assist, according to the release. They first clung to a smaller fishing boat, then were let aboard a larger cruiser.

No one was injured.

(Vermilion Police Department)

The boat was salvaged and towed to a Lorain boat yard. The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol boat was also in the area and responded to the scene.

“This is the third incident in the past month involving the VPD MPU responding for search and rescue missions involving people in the water,” reads the post. “This is also a reminder that poor weather conditions or [rough] lake conditions are not required to have a life and death emergency out on our beautiful Lake Erie or the Vermilion River.

“We are thankful for the assisting boats coming forward to assist these people in the water. Yet another tragedy was avoided because of their efforts.”