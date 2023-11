RICHMOND HEIGHTS – Richmond Heights Police tell the Fox 8 I-TEAM that a suspect has been identified in an early morning shooting Saturday that killed one person and injured three others.

Chief Calvin Williams said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.

No motive has been given for the shooting.

Richmond Heights detectives are currently investigating and more information is expected to be released at a later time.