4 reportedly hospitalized following carbon monoxide leak at Cuyahoga Falls hotel

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — A number of people were sickened at the Sheraton Suites in Cuyahoga Falls this morning following a carbon monoxide leak, the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department confirmed to FOX 8.

The hotel at 1989 Front Street was reportedly evacuated after it was learned that a boiler malfunctioned around 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire department said.

Four people were reportedly hospitalized, being sent to two separate hospitals. However, it is still unknown exactly how many people were affected by the carbon monoxide or how many people had to be evacuated from the building.

An investigation is underway, and FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.

