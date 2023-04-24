*Attached video: Previous coverage on the case of Terrell Silver

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The man charged in the deaths of four people in Cleveland whose bodies were later found decomposed inside the home where they were shot — including one pregnant woman — was arraigned Monday morning.

Terrell Silver, 34, plead not guilty to 15 charges of aggravated murder.

Prosecutors say Silver was in a home with the four victims near East 144th St. and Kinsman Rd. in Cleveland sometime between September 7, 2019, and September 21, 2019.

Silver is charged with shooting all four victims, two women ages 18 and 19-, and two men ages 20 and 23. Investigators say all four victims were shot multiple times as they were laying down on two mattresses on the floor.

The 18-year-old victim was 5 and a half months pregnant, prosecutors say.

The decomposing bodies of the victim were discovered by officers with the Cleveland Division of Police on September 21, 2019, prosecutors say.

The victims were later identified as Dejuan Damar Willis, Ayanna Quitman, Christopher Monroe and Jazmyne Lawson.

According to a press release, Silver was linked to the scene with DNA and gun tool mark evidence.

Silver’s bond was set at $5 million with the first pretrial set for May 3 at 9 a.m.