4 more victims come forward with accusations against owner of Artist for a Day in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) — North Olmsted police say four more victims have come forward with allegations against the owner of Artist for a Day on Lorain Road.

Back in January, three female employees — ages 17 and 19 — told police that between September 2019 and January 2021, Kevin Frederick assaulted them by pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong while at work.

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted Frederick in June on seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to police.

Police are encouraging anyone else who feels they are a victim while working at Artist for a Day are encourage to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.