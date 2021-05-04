4-month-old baby shot, killed during standoff with double murder suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WJW) — A four-month-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped by his father died in a police shoot-out with the suspect Monday.

WLOX reports the father, Eric Derell Smith, 30, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and her nephew Monday before taking off with the baby. The ex-girlfriend was the baby’s mother.

Smith became involved in a police chase in Louisiana, and it spanned into Mississippi, according to WLOX.

During the chase, shots were fired, and police deployed stop sitcks. The vehicle eventually stopped in Harrison County. At one point, gunfire was exchanged between Smith and the officers.

Smith was killed. The baby was shot and later died at the hospital. It’s not clear who fired the shot that killed the baby, WLOX reports.