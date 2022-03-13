4 men killed, 2 other people critically hurt in Ohio crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a crash in Ohio over the weekend killed four men and critically injured two other people.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a car heading south in Clark County’s Moorefield Township collided with another car heading west just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Three men in the first car and a 50-year-old man in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene, the highway patrol said.

Authorities said a 43-year-old woman and a youth from the westbound car were flown to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Download the FOX 8 weather app