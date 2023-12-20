*The above video is recent coverage of Glenville HS winning a state championship in football*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — As the saying goes, it isn’t official until they “sign on the dotted line,” and that’s what four of Northeast Ohio’s top-ranked football players did Wednesday.

Wednesday was National Letter of Intent Day, also called National Signing Day.

College football coaches previously offered high school players across the country scholarships, and many of those players verbally committed or were waiting to make a decision. But on Wednesday, it was time for the young athletes to sign on the dotted line.

Making their verbal commitments official by signing with the Ohio State Buckeyes on Wednesday were Bryce West, a cornerback from Glenville High School in Cleveland, along with Glenville teammate tight end Damarion Witten. They both played on Glenville’s Division IV State Championship team this year.

Also putting their verbal commitments in writing with the Buckeyes are twin brothers from St. Edward High School in Lakewood: Deontae and Devontae Armstrong, who won two Division 1 State Championships with St. Ed’s.

For a full list of players who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday, you can click here.