4 killed at an apartment near Columbus

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) – Four people were found dead Monday at an apartment in West Jefferson Monday.

West Jefferson police say 3 victims were found inside the home.

One of the victims was found outside.

Police believe the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

West Jefferson Chief of Police Christopher Floyd said three victims were males and one was a female.

They have not been identified.

The Ohio State Bureau of Criminal Investigation, West Jefferson Police, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

Chief Floyd told FOX 8 sister station NBC4 they did not have any suspects.

If you have any information that can help, call West Jefferson police at 614-879-7672.

West Jefferson has a population of about 4,200.