*Above video is a previous story about a high tech system that helps Shaker Heights police catch criminals*

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police say a stolen car they were chasing eventually crashed, injuring four juveniles.

Shaker Heights police said their camera surveillance system alerted them that a stolen silver Toyota Camry with Arizona license plates was in Cleveland Heights travelling toward Shaker

Heights.

The car was stolen in Cleveland, police said.

Officers attempted to stop the Toyota, but it “rapidly accelerated away,” according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Police say witnesses notified them that the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control on

South Woodland Road near Parkland Road. The stolen Camry ended up on its side on a lawn.

Shaker Height police said first responders took four juvenile “occupants” of the car to the hospital.

Police did not have the juveniles’ current conditions.