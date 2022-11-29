DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — 4 juveniles have been charged after a shot was fired into the air during the annual Downtown Dayton Children’s Parade last Friday, according to Dayton Police.

Police say they believe a fight broke out between two girls. Police believe a boy then pulled out a gun and fired it into the air. The shot sent the crowd scrambling as people began running from the scene.

In a statement, police said the investigation is ongoing. The full statement can be read below:

“Dayton Police are continuing to investigate the disturbance during the Dayton Children’s Parade where one shot was fired. DPD is still seeking the person who fired the shot. If anyone was injured as a result of this incident or if you have any additional information about the fight or the gunshot, we ask that you please call the Violent Offenders Unit at (937) 333-1232.

In a related incident, there were 4 juveniles charged with disorderly conduct as well as accompanying charges. Downtown Dayton has a much lower frequency of crime compared to the rest of the city. There have been 9 combined simple and aggravated assaults with a firearm in our central district since January of this year, and not all included a shot being fired. Significant resources are dedicated to downtown too, currently there are 22 officers assigned to downtown Dayton.”

If you have additional information about the fight or the gunshot, call the Violent Offenders Unit at 937-333-1232.