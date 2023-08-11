WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — Four people were injured when a leaking propane tank exploded in a mobile trailer along Clark Road on Friday afternoon. One person was flown to a burn unit.

The owner of the trailer was preparing for a wedding scheduled for Tuesday, along with three other men, according to Mesopotamia Fire Department Chief James Loza. Inside the trailer were four propane stoves and five propane tanks, one of which was leaking.

When they opened the back door of the trailer, the trailer exploded, Loza said.

The blast practically destroyed the trailer and also damaged another nearby trailer. A recreational building nearby also sustained damage to its roof and siding, Loza said.

The trailer’s owner was flown to a burn unit at Akron Children’s Hospital. Two other men were taken to hospitals in Trumbull County, while the fourth man was transported to a Geauga County hospital, Loza said.

All of them are expected to survive, Loza said.

Eight fire departments responded to the scene, including five departments from Trumbull County and three from neighboring Geauga County, Loza said.

The state fire marshal is expected to investigate the incident on Monday. Firefighters on Friday photographed the scene for evidence, Loza said.