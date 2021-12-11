4 female Summit County Jail inmates transported to hospital after receiving Narcan

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four female inmates at Summit County Jail were taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency Saturday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

One inmate was discovered around 9:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said, and Narcan was administered immediately. A little bit later, three other women, who reportedly appeared to have taken the “same substance,” were found and also given Narcan.

All four were transported to the hospital by the Akron Fire Department.

The sheriff’s office said four deputies and a nurse also appeared to have been exposed to the substance and were also taken to the hospital.

All patients are reportedly in stable condition at this time.

The incident is under investigation, and the jail’s female side was put under lockdown for proper cleaning.